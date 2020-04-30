AEOI appreciates IAEA for sending COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tool

The AEOI wrote on its official Twitter account English language that the organization would like to express its appreciation to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for sending a rapid detection device for COVID-19, known as RT-PCR, to fight the coronavirus in Iran.

Good deeds will never be forgotten, the message said.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office said on Thursday that 75,103 people out of a total of 94,640 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while 6,028 have unfortunately succumbed to death, including 71 Iranians died over the past 24 hours.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 983 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday Wednesday).

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish