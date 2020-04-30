Apr 30, 2020, 9:48 PM
Iran to be self-sufficient in repairing Bushehr nuclear power plant in 2 yrs: AEOI spox

Tehran, April 30, IRNA -- Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Thursday that Iran will be needless of Russian experts in undertaking repair works on Bushehr nuclear power plant within the upcoming two years.

Kamalvandi said that of course major section of the repair works on the power plant is conducted by the Iranian experts.

Every year at a certain period of time, fuel exchange and annual repairs are conducted in the power plant and this is a feature of all nuclear power plants, he said.

"In the past, given the Energy Ministry's request that there is no shortage of electricity, we were doing it in a season not to face extreme cold and heat," he said.

Kamalvandi also announced the arrival of a new fuel cargo weighing 38 tons to Bushehr in cooperation with Russia's Atomic Energy Corporation, known as Rosatom, over last week.

