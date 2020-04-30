Iran to be self-sufficient in repairing Bushehr nuclear power plant in 2 yrs: AEOI spox

Kamalvandi said that of course major section of the repair works on the power plant is conducted by the Iranian experts.

Every year at a certain period of time, fuel exchange and annual repairs are conducted in the power plant and this is a feature of all nuclear power plants, he said.

"In the past, given the Energy Ministry's request that there is no shortage of electricity, we were doing it in a season not to face extreme cold and heat," he said.

Kamalvandi also announced the arrival of a new fuel cargo weighing 38 tons to Bushehr in cooperation with Russia's Atomic Energy Corporation, known as Rosatom, over last week.

