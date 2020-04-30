Iran exporting goods to Pakistan via border markets

Mobeen Mirali told IRNA that due to the outbreak of coronavirus the border bazaars were shut down, but because the people of Pakistan need Iranian goods, after talks, all the border bazaars of the province were reopened.

Mirali said the border bazaars of the province are located in Mirjaveh, Kuhak, Pishin, Jaleq, and Riman.

"For achieving our goals, 120 trucks have been prepared to take the goods to Pakistan. The shipments mostly contain food, dates, and construction material," he added.

Mirali said export to Pakistan is now possible only through market bazaars. Pakistan does not allow imports through border points for now.

