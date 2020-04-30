Rouhani: People are not alone

President Rouhani made the remarks in the video conference to inaugurate some national projects on Thursday.

Saying that all the parts of the Islamic System are standing by the people, Rouhani added that the general statistics of coronavirus is decreasing in Iran and that some hospital beds allocated to coronavirus patients are now empty.

He said that compared to other countries, Iran has been noticeably successful in the fight against the coronavirus, but the fight should go on until there will be no sign of the disease.

Saying that the end of the potentially fatal disease is not clear, he added that the government, military forces, benefactors and people of industry and production are all standing by people with all power.

There is no way to defeat the virus but cooperation and solidarity; although the main burden is on the shoulders of the Ministry of Health, success will be gained only with the help of the people, he said, adding that the current condition has put workers and ordinary people are under pressure.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 75,103 people out of a total of 94,640 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while 6,028 have unfortunately succumbed to death including 71 Iranians died over the past 24 hours, adding that 983 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

He went on to say that the deposits in the banks and stock markets have changed for the better, which is a good thing. Two million people are active in the stock market which is very remarkable.

Rouhani went on to say that it is the fifth consecutive year that Iran is self-sufficient in producing wheat.

9417**1430

