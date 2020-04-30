Batch of nuclear fuel delivered to Bushehr power plant

The batch was delivered on Wednesday.

According to the public relations of office of the AEOI, the fuel is to be placed at the heart of the 1,000 megawatt power plant so that the only nuclear power of the Middle East be able to produce clean and dependable electricity.

Despite the restrictions due to the outbreak of coronavirus, interaction and cooperation between Iran and Russia are in progress on schedules, taking into consideration all the sanitary protocols.

Continuation of activities in Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is sign of Iran’s resistance to the West’s oppressive sanctions, constant and peaceful cooperation with nuclear technology owners and capability of Iranian nuclear scientists.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish