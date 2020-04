The inauguration ceremony was participated by Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani and IKCO managing-director.

The new engines are due to be produced in IDEM Company, a subsidiary of IKCO.

IKCO has upgraded standards of the new engines as per the Euro-4 and Euro-5 models.

The Iranian automaker will produce 9,000 new engines with 75% of the parts manufactured by subsidiary industrial units.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish