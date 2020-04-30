Apr 30, 2020, 3:34 PM
Iran's envoy talks with Iraqi politician on exapnsion of ties

Baghdad, April 30, IRNA – Iran's ambassador to Baghdad on Thursday met with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Qubad Talabani to discuss expansion of coopertion between the two sides.

In a meeting with Qubad Talabani, which took place on Thursday at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi discussed expansion of cooperation and relations between the two sides. 

According to IRNA, during the meeting, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran also talked with the son of the late Iraqi President Jalal Talabani on Iraq's developments. 

Qubad Talabani arrived in the Iraqi capital yesterday (Wednesday) at the head of a delegation from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region to resolve issues related to Baghdad-Erbil relations.

This is the second visit by an Iraqi Kurdish delegation to Baghdad in less than two weeks.

