Apr 30, 2020, 2:24 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83770821
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss Afghanistan’s political developments over phone

Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss Afghanistan’s political developments over phone

Tehran, April 30, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed issues of mutual interests, fight against the coronavirus, economic sanctions, and the most recent political developments in Afghanistan over phone on Thursday.

In a related news, the Iranian foreing minister earlier on the same day discussed expansion of mutual relations, fight against coronavirus, and sanctions with his Turkmen counterpart Raşit Meredow.

9417**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 0 =