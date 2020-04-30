Iran’s ‘Yalda’ to be screened in US and Europe

The independent film company Moment won Yalda's distribution rights in the United States.

Yalda film by Massoud Bakhshi displays the story of a 26 years old woman who’s been sentenced to death for having murdered her rich 65-year-old husband. She is invited to the most popular live TV reality show in Iran to be possibly forgiven by the only daughter of the victim.

The story narrates the struggle of the female characters against a patriarchal system. It is also a film about retribution.

The Iranian movie had earlier won award in 2020 Sundance Film Festival which was held in Park City, Utah, US, on January 23- February 2.

It relishes privilege of mercy compared to cold-blood retribution.

6125**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish