Ambassador says Iran ready to expand medical cooperation with Turkmenistan

Speaking to IRNA correspondent, the ambassador said that Iran enjoys abundant capacities in the area of medical cooperation with regional countries, the neighboring and Muslim country of Turkmenistan in particular.

Arbabkhales said that Turkmenistan has now taken good measures and provided appropriate infrastructure for the development of public health.

He said that Iran and Turkmenistan, with 1,200 km of joint borders and four border terminals, enjoy a good level of relations.

The level of Iran-Turkmenistan relations is satisfactory at different political, economic and cultural areas and therefore they need to develop new fields of cooperation, in health and medicine for instance, the ambassador said.

Iran’s high medical capacity in the region and globally has encouraged other countries to seek further interaction with the Iranian medical sector, he added.

Arbabkhales said that different Iranian cities, particularly the northeastern city of Mashad can render medical services to health tourists from Central Asia.

He noted that the low costs and the quality of services have turned Mashad and some other Iranian cities into hubs of health tourism.

9341**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish