Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 30

‘This waterway is called Persian Gulf, not New York Gulf’

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday told the United States it “should not plot against the Iranian nation every day”, following recent tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Iran pushes for intra-Afghan talks

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Afghan leaders to start intra-Afghan negotiations in order to stabilize the country’s political situation.

US, EU urged to freeze sanctions on Iran, Syria, Venezuela during virus pandemic

Major powers must suspend economic sanctions against countries including Iran, Syria and Venezuela during the coronavirus pandemic, an international refugee charity said on Tuesday.

U.S. Virus Deaths Surpass Vietnam War Fatalities

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. officially has exceeded the number of fatalities during the Vietnam War.

Persian Gulf Rulers at ‘Dangerous Crossroads’

Saudi Arabia’s central bank foreign reserves fell in March at their fastest rate in at least 20 years and to their lowest since 2011, showing the severity of the damage inflicted by the slump in oil prices.

Iran to build houses on Persian Gulf islands

The Iranian islands of the Persian Gulf will be turned into residential areas, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri announced on Wednesday.

Iranian scientist contracts coronavirus in U.S. jail

An Iranian scientist imprisoned in the United States has contracted the novel coronavirus, according to his family and attorneys.

Coronavirus: grave of Parthian warrior accidentally unearthed in Iran

An ancient tomb chamber has recently been discovered in a graveyard near Sari, northern Iran, as an excavator was digging down quite deep to entomb a coronavirus victim, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

China Denounces US Hostile Behavior During Pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping censured the United States' insistence on proceeding with its maximum economic pressure on Iran during the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran: Special Customs Credit for Essential Goods Importers

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration is now offering special customs credit to importers of essential goods, says Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaqi, an official with the administration.

IPO Welcomes Decision on Justice Shares

The initiative to ease restrictions on trading the so-called Justice Shares will allow Justice Shares worth 3,000 trillion rails ($18.75 billion) to be offered Iran’s stock market, head of the Iranian Privatization Organization said.

