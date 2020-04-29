US with its maximum pressure campaign failing in face of JCPOA

He tweeted late on Wednesday that for several years now, the JCPOA has been a major obstacle to anti-Iranian sentiments, as all conspiracies have been made to destroy the deal.

Building peace, virtue and fight against the sanctions are a duty just as praising sanctions and destroying peace is a war against national interests, Vaezi added.

What else can Trump say and what else can Washington do to stop some delusions and realize that the current US administration is the great enemy of JCPOA? Vaezi wondered.

8072**2050

