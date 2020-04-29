Iran, Turkmenistan underline expansion of all-out cooperation

President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow mutually congratulated the holy month of Ramadan and called for the officials' efforts in line with restoring mutual cooperation to previous level and restarting trade exchanges on the common borders while observing health guidelines.

Referring to the problems and difficulties caused by the outbreak of coronavirus in most of the countries of the world, the two sides called on all countries' solidarity in the fight against the disease.

They also stressed mutual cooperation between the two countries in this respect.

Rouhani said that Iran has had good achievements in fighting coronavirus, voicing his country's readiness for sharing its experiences with the friendly country of Turkmenistan.

For his part, Berdimuhamedow hailed Iran's status in the regional trade and economic relations, saying that boosting cordial relations based on mutual respect with the friendly countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a priority for Turkmenistan.

