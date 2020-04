In this performance, sponsored by Roudaki Foundation, the piece Shoor-e Asheghaneh, Romantic Sentiments, was performed to appreciate the guardians of the health of the country against the COVID-19 virus.

The vocalist of the piece is Fereydoun Shahbazian.

Roudaki Foundation has already a performance with the motto “We stay home to go on stage sooner”, which was highly welcomed domestically and internationally.

9417**2050

