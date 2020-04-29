French embassy congratulates Iranian filmmaker

Haddad received the award for her short film ‘Exam’.

The Créteil International Women's Film Festival is an annual event in Créteil, Paris, France founded by Jackie Buet in 1978 to showcase the directing talents of female filmmakers who, at the time, had difficulty getting their films adequately distributed.

The first festival was held in Sceaux in 1979.

‘Exam’ had earlier attended Sundance Film Festival, the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, the 49th annual New Directors/New Films of The Museum of Modern Art, the 44th Cleveland International Film Festival, the 43rd Portland International Film Festival, Women's Eyes International Film Festival, Brattleboro Film Festival and Annapolis Film Festival.

Sadaf Asgari, Masih Kazemi, Hadis Miramini, and Elaheh Afshari are the cast members of the movie.

