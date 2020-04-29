India, US to host Iran’s ‘The Stopped Clock’

The Iranian short narrates the story of a woman named Roya who is in a situation that may end in losing her husband, daughter, and job.

The cast includes Solmaz Qasemi, Arman Azizi, Niknaz Zafarnia, and Ayda Ebrahimzadeh.

“Created in 2016 by Filmmaker and Producer Trent Duncan, the End of Days Film Festival is an Apocalyptic themed film festival," the official website of the event reported.

“The festival caters to filmmakers and seeks to promote the creativity behind apocalyptic films,” he added.

The Jehlum Short and Long Film Festival is a festival with the specific goal of supporting and promoting photography and fresh filmmaking talent.

It is a festival where films from a wide spectrum intersect. Having a film in the festival is one of the most exciting experiences you can have with your short film.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, both festivals will be screened online.

