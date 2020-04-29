Iran says any act to extend Iran arms embargo contravenes UNSCR 2231

Speaking exclusively with IRNA, Takht-e Ravanchi said that the US claims about being still a participant of Iran nuclear deal is an unprecedented historical Joke.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well, the ambassador said.

He said that the US plans to extend arms embargo which was unfairly imposed on Iran and is due to be lifted in October under the terms of the UNSC Resolution 2231.

He added that the US is reportedly seeking to do so by passing another resolution which he said will be a violation of UNSCR 2231.

They say if they fail to reach their goal, they will again claim to be a participant of Iran nuclear deal which would prove to be a historical joke brought before the United Nations, the ambassador said.

US itself is a violator of a UN resolution, Takht-e Ravanchi said, adding, “it is unprecedented in the history of the United Nations that a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which has passed a resolution, violates the resolution itself, and also encourages other countries to violate it.”

The most senior American officials announced their withdrawal from Iran deal two years ago while now they are seeking be admitted a party to the deal which would be rejected by the international community, the ambassador noted.

He said that they are just seeking to re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

Their acts contravene international law and are rejected both politically and by the international community, Takht-e Ravanchi said, adding that they will go nowhere and are just trying in vain.

