Jahangiri: Persian Gulf closes way for intervention and evil

Iranians mark the National Persian Gulf Day, which is the anniversary of the victory over the then colonialist Portugual during an armed conflict in the Persian Gulf in 1622.

The occasion commemorates the exit of colonial and foreign forces from the strategic waterway.

Jahangiri added: "The Persian Gulf is always a field of coexistence and real cooperation of all neighbors, and the government and the people of Iran have always been ready for this, and in this global crisis, they are more prepared."

Tenth of the Iranian month of Ordibehesht (April 30) marks the anniversary of Shah Abbas I of Persia’s successful military campaign when the Portuguese navy was forced out of the Strait of Hormuz in the Capture of Ormuz in 1622.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish