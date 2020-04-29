Mousavi: Iran supports Yemeni solidarity, territorial integrity

Referring to the latest developments in southern Yemen, Mousavi said that based on its principled policy, Iran supports preserving territorial integrity of Yemen.

He added that such measures will not help solve current problems in Yemen but will make the situation more complicated.

Stressing the importance of stopping war in Yemen and lifting cruel blockade against Yemeni people, he said unity among Yemeni groups and holding comprehensive political talks among different groups is the only way to form united and inclusive government.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) which is supported by UAE has declared autonomous rule across all southern provinces on Sunday.

It has also announced state of emergency.

