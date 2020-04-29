Supreme Leader donates 450m tomans to help free prisoners

Asadollah Joulayei said that as the coronavirus disease continues in the country, charity ceremonies to collect money for unintentional crime prisoners, regularly held every year at the holy month of Ramadan, were not held this year.

He, however, noted that this tradition was not neglected and the donations were collected online.

Ayatollah Khamenei have donated some 2.5 billion tomans to unintentional crime prisoners over the past decade which has helped release more than 700 prisoners who were serving their prison terms because of diya sentences due to traffic accidents, the official said.

