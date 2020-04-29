Apr 29, 2020, 3:04 PM
Official: 80 more Iranians die from COVID-19

Tehran, April 29, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 73,791 people out of a total of 93,657 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while 5,957 have unfortunately succumbed to death including 80 deaths occurred over the past 24 hours.

Jahanpour said that 1,073 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 80 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,965 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 453,386 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

