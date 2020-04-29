Iranians won't forget US maximum pressure at pandemic era: Envoy

He said in an interview with Mexico's official news agency (Notimex) that Iran was passing critical situation in dealing with coronavirus.

"Corona was a completely new phenomenon. at least as far as my generation is concerned, the world has not faced such a humanitarian crisis."

"The health care system may be theoretically ready to face such a situation, but in such a situation, the entire society should cooperate and take the necessary measures."

All businesses need to be shut down and people stay at home for unknown futures, this is a multifaceted problem and it is not easy to do all together.

*** Iran's health care system is one of the best in the world

Referring to the state of Iran's medical system, Hosseini said: "Iran has a strong medical community."

Iran's health care system is one of the bests in the world, the Iranian people will overcome this problem, but they will not forget the US inhumane behavior.

He reminded of the cooperation between Iran and Mexico in the fight against Covid-19 disease: "All countries should benefit from each other's experiences in this all-encompassing disease."

We are ready to share our experiences with Mexico. I think the most important experience I can point to now is to strengthen the internal capacity to respond to similar cases.

*** Iranians will not forget escalation of US pressure

Regarding the US sanctions against Iran, Hosseini said: "In this situation, the US government has left a black record." The coronavirus outbreak was an emergency that directly affected people's health and lives. Political approaches to this issue should have been separated from humanitarian affairs.

"The Iranian people will never forget that at a very important time in their lives when the disease was threatening them, the US government not only did not remove the sanctions, but, intensified its pressure and sanctions."

Thus, the Iranian people faced two challenges: on the one hand, the pervasive disease, and on the other hand, the sanctions imposed by the United States.

The diplomat described the US government's decision not to lift sanctions during coronavirus pandemic as a criminal act and said: "I am convinced that the American people are not satisfied with this inhumane act of the US government."

All human rights organizations and activists, as well as many politicians, called on the US government to lift sanctions against the Iranian people enabling them to import medical and emergency supplies due to the critical situation, but the US refused to do so.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish