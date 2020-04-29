Iran donates special medical, health supplies to Afghanistan

During the ceremony which was held in the presence of the Head of Iranian Defense Ministry for international affairs Brigadier General Mohammad Ahadi and Afghanistan Ambassador to Iran Abdolghafur Lival, medical supplies prepared by Iranian Defense Ministry to fight coronavirus were delivered to Afghanistan.

Ahadi said helping other humans regardless of political disputes, maintaining cooperation and convergence in the international community and interaction among governments and nations for fighting coronavirus were the positive outcomes of the pandemic.

Simultaneous with the outbreak of coronavirus, Iranian armed forces could help government to control the disease by producing medical and health items, he added.

In addition to preserving defense and combat readiness, Iranian armed forces have always stood by people for ensuring their health and security, he noted.

Ahadi went on to say that Iran has been pioneer in establishing peace and stability in the region, adding that Iran has always stood by its neighbor [Afghanistan] and has spared no efforts for helping oppressed Muslims in Afghanistan.

He also expressed readiness for sharing experience of Iranian armed forces with Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Lival thanked Iranian Defense Ministry, saying Iran has always stood by people of Afghanistan.

Humane behavior of countries indicated the depth of relations and friendship, he added.

Referring to Iranian armed forces as an honor for the Islamic World, Afghan diplomat hailed their capability to produce medical items.

Despite the fact that most of the countries in the world were not able to control the disease, Iran not only managed the situation inside the country but helped other countries like Afghanistan, he reiterated.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish