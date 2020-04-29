Iranian domestic products replace 1,540 foreign products

Afshar Fathollahi said on Wednesday that one of the main plans of the ministry is raising domestic production in the country, which has been launched in the country since last year and will be seriously pursued this year.

"According to estimates and forecasts, we can produce about $ 10 billion worth of goods in the country rather than import them according to domestic capabilities and capacities."

Fathollahi said that the $ 10 billion domestic production of imported goods is the three-year goal of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade.

Last year, $ 3.4 billion was spent on domestication of the imported products in the country, and this year, $ 3.28 billion has been targeted, which we expect to reach a higher level.

