Health official says more Iranian men are infected with COVID-19 than women

Speaking during a video press conference on Wednesday, Janbabaei said that the fatalities of men due to the novel coronavirus disease is more than that of women.

He noted that the rate of infections of men is globally more than women as more men are exposed to the disease for their more presence at businesses.

The official said that further details on the rate of infections and fatalities of men and women will be released in the future.

He noted that improvements in the number of COVID-19 cases of infection these days is because of practicing social distancing protocols and the natural falling trend of the epidemic as well.

The Government’s decision to close schools and universities and the subsequent restrictions and social distancing protocols were all effective and contributed to slowing down the epidemic, the official said.

