Persian Gulf named after Iranian nation: President Rouhani

Speaking in a cabinet session in the capital city of Tehran, the President expressed congratulation on ‘the National Day of the Persian Gulf'.

All the country's waterways in the north namely the Caspian Sea, are significant for Iranians; he said, adding that since the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea are connected to the international waters, they are of prime importance.

The Persian Gulf has been considered as one of the world's largest energy hubs, he said, noting it is an extremely vital and sensitive region.

The Persian Gulf belongs to the Iranian nation and has always been and will always be the Persian Gulf, he underscored.

He further noted that all Iranians who reside in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf have always stood well against strangers and they are still standing well today.

The name 'Persian Gulf' which has been used for thousands of years to call the strategic waterway in southern Iran takes its roots from the old civilization of the country and the collective minds of the peoples who have occupied the region in at least past three thousand years ago. It has always been there in the oldest world maps and will remain so forever.

However, some officials in the region along with some western officials occasionally use a distorted name to refer to the Persian Gulf which indicates their ignorance about the documents and maps produced by their own states.

In recent years, the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution has also named the 10th day of Iranian Ordibehesht month, usually occurring on 30 April on the Gregorian calendar but 29 April this year, the day of the expulsion of the then colonialist Portuguese from the Strait of Hormuz as the 'National Day of the Persian Gulf' by the proposal of the Council for Public Culture to propagate the cultural and historical identity of Iran to other countries.

