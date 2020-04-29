Iranian scientists make spacecraft chemical thrusters

Hossein Samimi said space systems such as satellites, spacecraft, and mono craft use special engines to move in space and to control their position which are called thrusters.

Thanks to their high thrust, possibility of repeated turning on and off, suitable control and their successful application background, these propulsion systems are considered as the most applicable thruster in space missions, he added.



Such systems are necessary to promote space requirements and decreasing time of designing, development and manufacturing space shipments, he noted.

Samimi said that materials used in bipropellant thrusters are made of a special alloy of platinum with the ability to tolerate very high temperatures and is resistant to abrasion and oxidation.

To achieve the technology of single propeller thrusters, a nanocatalyst is needed with the ability to tolerate the physical and thermodynamic properties, he reiterated.

