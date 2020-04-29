Persian Gulf, birthplace of civilization

Reza Kamali-Zarkani said that the countries have had commercial, cultural, linguistic, and religious relations since 2,000 years ago.

He made the remarks on the Persian Gulf National Day, Ordibehesht 10 (April 29).

He added that the ceremonies and event to commemorate the national day indefinitely postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Iranians mark the National Persian Gulf Day, which is the anniversary of the victory over troops of the then colonialist Portugal, in an armed conflict in the Persian Gulf in 1622.

The occasion commemorates the exit of colonial and foreign forces from the strategic waterway.

Tenth of Ordibehesht month (April 30) in the Iranian calendar marks the anniversary of Shah Abbas I of Persia’s successful military campaign when the Portuguese navy was forced out of the Strait of Hormuz, which was occupied by the Portuguese in 1522.

The Portuguese made a fortress on Hormuz Island and had full control of the trade between India and Europe passing through the Persian Gulf for more than 100 years.

