Iranian knowledge-based company makes nano-based thermal insulation

According to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council, the product is used in different industries like petrochemical and refineries.

CEO of ‘Pakan Atiyteh’ Company Hassan Bargozin said this technology can be used in producing flame resistant clothing and gloves.

It will also be useful for decreasing energy consumption and pollution as well, he added.

The product can play the role of sound insulation as well, he noted.

Bargozin said that the company has the capacity of producing 5,000 square meter silica aerogel blanket with 6 and 4 mm and 1 cm thickness.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish