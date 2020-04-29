Erzurum municipality ready to send protective health items to Orumiyeh to fight pandemic

Mehmet Sekmen, who was speaking with Orumiyeh mayor Mohammad Hazratpour during a video chat on Wednesday, said that Erzurum and Orumiyeh are sister cities and need to share experiences to battle the diseases.

He said that the coronavirus disease is expected to be brought under control in Erzurum by the end of the holy month of Ramadan (started on April 25).

Following the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus, Erzurum citizens are only allowed to commute in the city with permission of the municipal officials, Sekmen said.

He said that credit cards having 250 Turkish Lira have been distributed among needy citizens with which they can buy every different items except for cigarettes from all the hypermarkets.

The Orumiyeh mayor, for his part, congratulated the mayor of Erzurum on the advent of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Hazratpour briefed Sekmen on the steps taken by Orumiyeh municipality to contain the pandemic.

He said that one of the main obstacles in the way of Iran’s response to COVID-19 is the US unilateral sanctions on the country.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish