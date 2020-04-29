A 13-ton cargo of laboratory diagnostic equipment arrives Iran from France

Sadeq Namdar on Wednesday told IRNA that the cargo, which was loaded from France with the weight of 13,292 kilograms, arrived in Tehran.

"This cargo entered the country through the" Sarisso "border market in Mako, with the agreement of the border managers of Iran and Turkey, after it was not possible to import it through the Bazargan border," he added.

Namdar also said that after accepting, delivering and performing customs formalities, this cargo went to Payam Tehran Customs.

He continued by stating that this cargo is being transported in 3 trucks and in these trucks, there are 13,292 kilograms of pharmaceutical items, including laboratory products, laboratory diagnostic equipment (blood serum) from France.

Head of Bazargan Customs Administration said that the value of these pharmaceutical items sent from France is 1.495 million euros.

According to Namdar, the first shipment of medicine purchased from Germany that weighed 26 tons arrived in the same market 28 days ago.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish