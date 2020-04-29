Zarif, Ashraf Ghani review process of truce in Afghanistan

The media department of Afghanistan presidential office said in a statement said that both sides conferred on fighting coronavirus as well and the need to help solve the Afghan refugees’ problems in Iran.

Zarif reaffirmed Iran’s commitments to share experience with Afghanistan fight COVID-19.

Ghani appreciated Zarif, saying Afghanistan Foreign Ministry will follow up the issue.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Unity Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdollah Abdollah wrote in his Facebook page that in a phone call with Zarif, they shared views on regional consensus for ensuring peace in Afghanistan and reiterated the principle of maintaining Afghan Islamic republic establishment as well as urgent implementation of ceasefire.

