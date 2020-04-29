Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 29

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani slams US ‘illegal sanctions’ amid coronavirus outbreak

President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday decried the United States for “tightening illegal sanctions” on Iran as the country is grappling with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

- Iran Institute chief Shafiei: US has stolen .com domain

The Iran Cultural and Press Institute (ICPI), a media group that publishes a series of government-owned newspapers including ‘Iran’, slammed the United States for “stealing” its .com domain.

- Business back to normal as Iran reopens borders to international trade

Almost all Iranian borders are reopened to international trade, in a further sign that the novel coronavirus is coming under control after a period of shutdowns and restricted exchanges.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Pandemic exposed how fragile societies are

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed how fragile societies are but that if governments work together on common challenges, including global warming, it can be an opportunity to "rebuild our world for the better.”

- Urgent Arab League meeting to discuss Zionist regime’s annexation plan

The Arab League will on Thursday hold an urgent virtual meeting to discuss the Zionist regime’s plans to annex illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, Wafa News Agency has reported.

- Iran to send athletic team to Asian Beach Games

Iran will send an athletic team to the sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Knowledge-based firms making headway in fighting COVID-19

Five science and technology parks affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology described their activities in dealing with and treating coronavirus, the most important of which is the production of herbal medicines and diagnostic kits.

- Art Bureau organizes online festival of naqqali

Iran’s Art Bureau has organized an international online festival of naqqali, a dramatic style of storytelling dedicated to stories from Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh and other epic Persian stories.

- Iran submits bid to host 2027 AFC Asian Cup

Iran has officially submitted its bid for hosting the AFC Asian Cup in 2027, the spokesman of the national federation confirmed on Sunday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran-EU transactions up 9%

Trade between Iran and EU member states during January-February stood at €787.66 million to register a 9.17% increase compared with the similar period of 2019, latest data provided by the European Statistical Office show.

- Tehran stocks climb higher

Tehran stocks extended weeks of consecutive rallies on Tuesday as demand remained high for shares of big listed companies.

- Borders with all neighbors, except Turkmenistan, open

Deputy Foreign Minister Gholamreza Ansari said all borders of Iran, except the one with Turkmenistan, are open, adding that the country's missions abroad are negotiating with the host countries to resume trade exchanges.

