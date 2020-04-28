Iran, Armenia favor enhancement of bilateral ties

In a telephone conversation late on Tuesday, Rouhani referred to the spread of coronavirus in most of the countries as well as the problems it has created for the nations and governments, stressing the need for regional and international collaboration and exchanging experiences in line with fighting coronavirus.

"Iran and Armenia should think of and help each other in these hard times," he said, noting that the two countries' officials should try to restore exchange of goods to earlier levels while observing health protocols.

Referring to Iran's successes in producing sanitary materials and disinfectants, ventilators, and masks, he added that Iran is ready for meeting needs of other countries including Armenia in fighting coronavirus.

Pashinyan, for his part, congratulated the Iranian government and nation on the arrival of fasting month of Ramadan and hailed its achievements in the face of the disease.

