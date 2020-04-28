President Rouhani hails achievements in combating COVID19

Addressing a meeting with psychologists, sociologists and social activists, he added that the scholars and elites also came to help so that they all together were able to improve power and capability of the people.

Stressing the need for stronger communication with the scientific centers and societies as reliable sources for the people in fighting COVID-19, he said that caution still needs to be exercised, but excessive fear and anxiety about the coronavirus is worse than the virus itself and can disrupt people's lives.

The people and government did a great work hand in hand in the face of the highly contagious disease, Rouhani said.

Coronavirus left a heavy impact on public health and lives, especially when the country was simultaneously grappling with the sanctions, Rouhani said, contending that the issue of coronavirus was not merely an issue of sanitary and treatment; but rather a political, economic and social issue, as 'it affected all aspects of our lives'.

Today, the whole world is facing the outbreak of the coronavirus, even those who claim to have science, knowledge, and hospital equipment and enjoy the right medical conditions and are united with the other countries are experiencing a difficult situation and are confused, Rouhani said.

The chief executive further noted that in addition to coronavirus, Iran is facing sanctions and is alone and standing on its own feet and has no ally to help it, and its only ally is its own nation, and its solution is the resistance of the society.

Rouhani also stressed that everyone should come to the scene and join hands to be able to overcome the crisis.

