Iran makes high-pressure pump for seawater desalination system

According to Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, ‘Khavar Toos Engineering Company’ experts made the pump.

The committee on developing water technology, drought, erosion, and environment of Vice Presidency for Science and Technology had put on the agenda making this pump.

Now, this product is manufactured domestically under Iran’s brand.

In addition to meeting one of the basic needs of the infrastructural industries of the country, it has ended dependence on foreign countries.

Reverse osmosis is a water purification process that uses a partially permeable membrane to remove ions, unwanted molecules, and larger particles from drinking water.

Head of the project Ali Rahimian said the product can compete with European versions in terms of quality and efficiency.

It will save over $5m per year, he added.

Thanks to its special technologies, this pump can be used in seawater desalination systems with a total impurity of 70,000 ppm and an output pressure range of up to 70 bar and a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters of fresh water per day, he noted.

He went on to say that the system will be used by drinkable water suppliers, agricultural sector, industries like steel, mine, oil and gas, and petrochemical.

