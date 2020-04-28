Minister: Iranians establish long-standing civilization on the Persian Gulf shores

Iranians mark the National Persian Gulf Day, which is the anniversary of the victory over Portuguese troops during a war in the Persian Gulf in 1622.

The occasion commemorates the exit of colonial and foreign forces from the strategic waterway.

Tenth of Ordibehesht month (April 30) in the Iranian calendar marks the anniversary of Shah Abbas I of Persia’s successful military campaign when the Portuguese navy was forced out of the Strait of Hormuz in the Capture of Ormuz (1622).

Abbas Salehi's message on the occasion of the Persian Gulf National Day was read by Reza Kamali Zarkani, Director General of Hormozgan Islamic Culture and Guidance and Secretary of the 10th Persian Gulf Cultural and Artistic Festival.

The text of the message of the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance reads:

Ports and islands, each of which has been showing itself in the north, south, west, and east of this sea for several centuries, the distant past enlightens us.

This civilization is rooted in the north and south of the Persian Gulf, and the current inhabitants of all parts and shores of the Persian Gulf are indebted to and inherited from Iranian culture and civilization. The more archaeologists excavate the Persian Gulf, the more they will find traces of Iranian civilization, culture, and art.

He added: "The Persian Gulf region is the birthplace of human beings who have a long history in the border, maritime and trade." Successive millennia of trade with the East and the West, from the Far East to India and the ports of Africa, each holds many relics of Iranian culture, art, religion, and denomination.

The message reads: "Before other peoples entered the shores of this sea, Iranians have been living in these shores for millennia and have established a long-standing civilization on the shores of the Persian Gulf that has attracted other peoples and nations."

Salehi added: "From a political point of view, the shores of this sea in the north, south, east, and west have been in the possession of the Iranians since the pre-Christian centuries and archeological excavations in various cities along all shores and shores of the Gulf." Persia in the north, south, east, and west is evidence of this theory.

According to historians, the Persian Gulf is the origin of human civilization. A civilization to which all the world is indebted. All ethnic and linguistic groups in various parts of Islamic Iran have preserved this valuable heritage, and the name of the Persian Gulf reminds Iranians of the glory, greatness, and golden history of Iranian culture and civilization in the world.

