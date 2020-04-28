Zarif, Lavrov dismiss US new plan for JCPOA as impractical, delusional

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Sergey Lavrov discussed the latest regional developments, including ways to find a better political understanding in Afghanistan over the phone.

They said that the new US delusional plan about the JCPOA is dismissed as impractical.

The US daily newspaper New York Times wrote on Sunday that the United States has plans to push to extend Iran arms embargo which is slated to be lifted on October 18.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reportedly introduced a plan which claims the US, as a signatory to Iran nuclear deal, continues to be a participant of the accord.

This is while the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal two years ago and imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Tehran.

It seems that the aim of the US new plan is to be able to re-impose the UN sanctions on Iran which were lifted a while after the JCPOA was signed in 2015.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish