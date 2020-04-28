Eurasia reduces tariffs on 10 Iranian exports items to zero

Mohammad Feyz, who was speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, said that the exemptions will remain in place until June 30.

He said that the exemptions are being granted to recover the negative effects of the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the shortage of such items in the member-states of the union.

The official expressed hope that the exemptions will lead to an increase in exports as well as a surge in production amid tough US sanctions on the country and the COVID-19 outbreak.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish