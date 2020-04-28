Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 28

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Who will in right mind trust U.S.?

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reportedly laying the groundwork to present a "legal” argument to the United Nations that the U.S. remains a "participant state” in the Obama-era Iran nuclear accord that President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of in May 2018.

- Iran Football League Organization under pressure to cancel season

Four Iranian clubs have sent a letter to the Iran Football League Organization, requesting it to cancel the current season without any champion.

- Iran’s flag lights up Swiss mountain

Iran’s national flag has been projected onto the Swiss mountain of the Matterhorn in an illuminated message of hope, endurance, and strength during the global coronavirus pandemic.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Netflix pens deal with MK2 to screen Abbas Kiarostami films

Netflix has penned a new deal with France’s MK2 Films to screen a number of remastered versions of films by Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

- Ali Karimi the best ever Iranian player: Podolski

Former Bayern Munich and Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski says that Ali Karimi is the best ever Iranian player in history.

- Interpol seizes cache of ancient Iranian artifacts in Europe

Police in a European country have seized a cache of ancient Iranian relics hidden at a safety-deposit box of a bank, ILNA reported on Monday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran's Q4 guild sales slip by 83%

Guilds across the country registered an 83% decline in sales during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year (Dec. 21, 2019-March 19, 2020) compared with Q4 of the year before.

- SCI reviews provincial consumer price changes

The growth in overall Consumer Price Index in the first month of the current Iranian year (March 20-April 19) was the highest (3.8%) in Kordestan and Kohgilouyeh-Boyerahmad provinces when compared with the month before.

- Most importers meet Forex obligations

Unfulfilled commitments by importers of essential goods have decreased substantially thanks to measures by the Central Bank of Iran 18 months ago, an official with the bank said.

