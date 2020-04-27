Chinese president vows to stand by Iran until victory over coronavirus

He reiterated that China will cooperate with Iran and other members of the international community until the virus will go away.

"We are standing alongside Iran and other countries so that cooperation for countering the pandemic will be strengthened," he said.

President Rouhani also hailed China's stance against the US illegal and cruel sanctions, saying that today, the world is in a situation that all need each other's help not that some continue anti-human and illegal sanctions under such a situation.

He hoped that a sanction-free world will be seen once in cooperation with the countries, including China.

Security in the region and waterways are significant for Iran, he said, noting that unfortunately, the US dangerous moves may disrupt stability in the Persian Gulf.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish