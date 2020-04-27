Iran, Croatia keen on boosting ties

President Hassan Rouhani and his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic expressed sympathy with the peoples of the two countries, stressing the need for sharing experiences and capabilities in fighting the highly contagious disease.

Rouhani condemned the US illegal and illogical move of withdrawal from the JCPOA and reinstatement of sanctions, saying that keeping up the move is an anti-human measure and Iran expects European states to withstand such moves and adopt serious stances.

The Croatian president, for his part, hailed bilateral relations, saying that Iran as a country with ancient civilization and high status in the region is of special significance in Croatia's foreign policy.

Milanovic slammed the US move in increasing sanctions and pressures against Iran under these hard times as inhuman and incorrect.

