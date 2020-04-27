Apr 27, 2020, 9:40 PM
Official: Unearthed 3,000 year-old silver cup under restoration

Ardebil, April 27, IRNA – The 3,000-year-old silver cup and other objects which were unearthed during excavations in the northwestern Iranian city of Khalkhal are now in restoration and research phase, an official said.

Head of excavation team in Khalkhal Reza Shayeghi said thanks to the importance of the unearthed objects, doing research will take time and the list of items was sent to the ancient research center of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry.

He added that the objects are mostly related to ritual, religions, and military, including Iron Age warfare.

After doing related research, the objects will be delivered to Khalkhal museum.

