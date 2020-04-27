Visions du Réel Film Fest to host Iranian documentary  

According to its official website, “Visions du Réel is one of the only Swiss film festivals to present a majority of its films as world or international premieres.”

“It also offers the unique opportunity to meet the film directors, which are present at each first screening of the films. The Festival is also a stepping stone for new talent.”

Iranian documentary had earlier received award in 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival (Cinema Vérité).

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus the festival is held on line.

‘Old Man and Singer’ narrates the story of an old man named Abu Omar who lives in Aleppo, Syria.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish