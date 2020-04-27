Any illegal, provocative move to receive Iran's rigid, resolute response

Describing presence of the US Army in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Sea of Oman as disrupting regional security, the statement said that Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz as main international waterways and lifeline of global economy have always been safe zones for oil and trade ships and Iran has tried to maintain the stability and peace at an acceptable level in cooperation with regional states.

Dangerous and disruptive measures against shipping security began when the adventurous and terrorist country of the United States and some of its allies appeared in this sensitive region, it said.

General Staff of the Armed Forces pointed out that the US has virtually become a source of lawlessness, wickedness and insecurity with its harmful commutation and setting up military bases, and Iran has repeatedly warned the world and international community of the destabilizing and disruptive regional security measures as well as US violation of international law.

The year 2019 can be considered the peak of evil and insecure US movements in the region, the statement said, noting that under the false pretext of shipping security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of ​​Oman, it has formed multiple coalitions in the region and posed numerous threats by sending warships and increasing the buildup of the military forces in the region.

The US is still continuing its actions running counter to the international norms and the law of seas, the statement reiterated.

Describing presence of the US and its allies as illegitimate and source of insecurity in the region, it said that they should abide by the international laws while passing Iran's exclusive economic waters and avoid any adventurism and also avoid any act against safe maritime.

Iran strongly believes that regional countries are capable enough to establish and maintain security in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and Sea of Oman and transfer of energy, and pseudo extra-regional coalitions will never contribute to regional security but they will disrupt regional peace and security, the statement reiterated.

General Staff of the Armed Forces urged the US and its allies to prevent spread of tension and insecurity in the region by ending provocative measures, warning that they should respect international rules and regulations and do not create tension and conflict while crossing the exclusive economic waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf and the airspace of these areas, including FIR (space under the country's air management) and ADIZ (Air Defense Identification Zone).

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish