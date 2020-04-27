Iran, Azerbaijan transportation during quarantine reviewed

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Republic, Azeri delegation was headed by Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Javad Qasemov during the online talk which dealt with the conformity of freight transportation through the two countries' border crossings with the quarantine regime used in connection with the spread of coronavirus and the regulation of vehicle traffic and transfer of goods across the border.

The officials also reviewed technical issues regarding transfer of cargo to the joint auto-making company 'AzKron' in south of Baku to ensure sustainable activity of this production unit.

AzKron, one of the biggest production units in Neftchala, 168 km south of Baku, is currently producing several models of passenger cars.

The Government of the Azerbaijan Republic, in the form of preventive measures against the outbreak of the coronavirus, announced a one-month quarantine until May 6 throughout the country, banning travel in this country with a population of nearly 10 million people.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish