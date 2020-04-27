Officials identify suitable location for Gachsaran oil museum

Speaking to IRNA, Safaie said the project will be implemented in an area covering 12,000 square meters near Salamat Road.

Referring to construction of the museum as one of the biggest museum projects in southern Iran, he said 40 billion rials has been allocated to this project in this year’s budget.

Due to showcasing heavy tools, the exhibition will be constructed in indoor and outdoor sections, he noted.

Safaie went on to say that Gachsaran supplies about 20 percent of the Iranian oil, adding that the exhibition is aimed at showcasing the oldest oil exploration instruments.

He noted that Gachsaran oil museum will play major role in developing tourism industry and attracting tourists.

Gachsaran's oldest oil well is located in a high area called Soghlatoon, and thanks to its altitude, Gachsaran is known as Iran's oil roof.

Gachsaran oil-rich zone was for the first time studied by D'Arcy consortium in 1923-1924.

Oil exploration in Gachsaran field started in 1939.

Oil exploration plans continued until the Nationalization of the Iranian oil industry and the crude production capacity increased to 60,000 barrels per day.

After Nationalization of the Iranian oil industry, Iran oil exploration and production company started exploration operation in 1956.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish