Iran’s ‘Gabriel’ advances to Ivy Film Festival

According to the official website of the event, held annually since 2001 in a week-long April event, Ivy Film Festival has grown to become the largest student-run film festival in the world.

“In 2016, Ivy Film Festival expanded its reach to partner with dozens of universities across the world through its Satellite Film Festival, bringing its world-renowned Official Selection to audiences throughout the globe.”

‘Gabriel’ has been selected from among 400 films from 45 countries and is scheduled to compete with works from US, Brazil, Slovenia, Poland, UK and Germany.

The movie narrates the story of a father who has to decide under difficult conditions between love, faith and conscience.

The 20th round of Ivy Film Festival will be underway online in Rhode Island until April 30.

