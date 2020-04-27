Spox: Gov't not to neglect vivacity of stock market

Addressing the Monday press conference, Rabeie said over the last week, Iranian government has made important decisions in international, economic and social sectors.

He also stressed preserving economic conditions in time of coronavirus, economic tolerance, keeping jobs standing and avoiding expelling workers.

"We should take advantage of this turning point in the history to reconstruct our economic hubs to be able to achieve new exports markets in post-coronavirus era," Rabeie added.

He said President Hassan Rouhani had stressed supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises for creating new jobs.



Elsewhere in his remarks, Rabeie welcomed truce in Yemen during the Holy month of Ramadan, saying Iran supports peace in the region and suggests Ramadan as an opportunity to establish institutionalized peace and security.



He noted that all common borders except Turkmenistan have been reopened.

If "we want to keep our economy standing" and to achieve the required currency despite pressures on oil, one way is to take advantage of non-oil exports.

In response to a question about US moves in the Persian Gulf and their bullying with regard to targeting IRGC boats, Rabeie said "we are not seeking war" in the region and follow no adventurism.

Whenever situation inside the US is disturbed, "we are worried about an operation outside".

Despite the fact that "we declared we are not after creating accidents, but we will firmly response any movement against our interests" in the region, the Iranian official reiterated.

