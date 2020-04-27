Three Iranian films to be screened in in Germany, Russia, India festivals

The short film Akam made by Iran’s Youth Cinema Society was admitted for screening in Moscow’s Short Film Festival on May 7.

Akam, by Hosein Mirza-Ahmani

The movie, Hossein Mirza-Ahmadi, depicts Akam’s life that lives in a border village in Kordestan, western Iran. His parents need his help on his sister’s wedding day. They send him out of the village on an errand. When he returns, he finds everybody dead except one.

Cradle of Silence, by Mosfata Mehraban, is to be shown in Jehlum Film Festival in India on May 10.

Cradle of Silence, by Mostafa Mehraban

The film focuses on Rasoul that should deliver a bassinet to the wife of his friend who has been killed in war. Rasoul’s wife Laya wants to go to war with him but he escaped her request with the excuse that he is to deliver the bassinet to his friend’s wife.

The Unseen, an animation by Behzad Nalbandi, is to be shown at the 2020 Munich International Documentary Film Festival, on May 6-24.

The Unseen, an animation by Behzad Nalbandi

The film is about homeless women that live in a camp in bad conditions.

